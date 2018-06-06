

CTV Windsor





A 38-year-old Windsor man is facing speeding and suspended driving charges after getting pulled over on Highway 401 near Chatham.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Merlin Road on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., when a westbound motor vehicle was spotted exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

While speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.

As a result, the Windsor man has been charged with driving while under suspension and speeding, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Chatham-Kent OPP are actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.