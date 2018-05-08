Raise Your Voice Singing Competition crowns new winner
Benjamin Doncom won Raise Your Voice Singing Competition in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Courtesy Raise Your Voice / Facebook)
There’s a new title holder for a Windsor singing competition.
Benjamin Doncom won Raise Your Voice Singing Competition in front of a packed house at Gormet Emporium last night.
Danielle Samson-Lembke came in second.
Contestants went through seven weeks of performances in front of a panel of judges before the finale. There was also two audition nights.
The event is in its third season. Last year’s winner was Bethany Rose Dexter.