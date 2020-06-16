WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police conducting a routine bicycle patrol ended up intervening on what looked to be a drug deal.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday officers from the City Centre Patrol (CCP) were in the area of Wyandotte East and Glengarry Avenue where they saw a man sitting on a bench who was approached by another man in the area on foot.

Windsor police say the officers observed behaviour “consistent with an illegal drug transaction,” along with what looked to be drugs in the possession of the man on the bench.

The man arriving on foot saw the officers approaching and split before accepting the suspected drugs.

The man on the bench was arrested without incident.

Police found a bag with a quantity of meth inside in the suspect’s possession. Officers also found a prohibited weapon and other drug paraphernalia.

Windsor man Senan Fathy, 40, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a prohibited weapon, and breach of probation.