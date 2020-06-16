Advertisement
Five people facing charges after 'disturbance' with knife and hammer
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say five people have been arrested after a “disturbance” involving a knife and a hammer.
Officers responded to the incident between a group of people who know each other on Kirk Street Monday night around 8 p.m.
Three people sustained minor injuries.
A 27-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.
A 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.
A 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.
A 22-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault. She was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.
An 18-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault. She was released pending a future date of Sept. 11.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Scott Nevills at scottn@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87326. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.