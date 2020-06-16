WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say five people have been arrested after a “disturbance” involving a knife and a hammer.

Officers responded to the incident between a group of people who know each other on Kirk Street Monday night around 8 p.m.

Three people sustained minor injuries.

A 27-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.

A 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.

A 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.

A 22-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault. She was released pending a future court date of Sept. 11.

An 18-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with assault. She was released pending a future date of Sept. 11.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Scott Nevills at scottn@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87326. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.