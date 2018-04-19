

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting an alert storage facility manager with helping nab a robbery suspect.

The manager of the facility reported multiple break-ins to units on the property in the 800 block of Walker Road on Monday.

On Wednesday, the same manager contacted police to report two more storage units had been broken into.

The manager told police he saw a man he knew on the property. The man was currently renting a storage unit of his own.

Police say the manager had occasion to view inside the man's rented storage unit and alleged it contained some of the items reported stolen from the earlier break and enters.

The manager contacted Windsor Police Service with the updated information.

Patrol officers attended the business, located the suspect on scene and arrested him without incident.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation.

Justin Brouillard, 34, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000 x2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.