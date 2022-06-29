Windsor looking at installing multi-use trail around Roseland Golf and Curling Club

The City of Windsor is spending $50,000 on a study looking into a possible multi-use trail around a south side neighbourhood.

The proposed trail near Roseland Golf and Curling Club would be three-metres wide and made of asphalt.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis made a visit to the area on Wednesday.

“Moving forward with a feasibility study allows us to examine our options and work with residents in the area to choose what works best for them,” said Francis. “The plan is to revitalize our infrastructure within the Roseland neighbourhood with more trails, more street lights and hopefully soon, a brand new clubhouse on the grounds of the golf course."

The goal is to emphasize the importance of active transportation and to add to the existing network of trails in the community. The trail around the Roseland Golf and Curling Club will allow for connections to other existing trails and neighbourhoods, including Southwood Lakes.

City council has approved hiring of a consultant to conduct a functional design study, which will confirm the best roads for the trail, how long the trail will run, and more. The study and report will cost $50,000.

To date, the city of Windsor has approximately 165 kilometres of multi-use trails, with approximately 30 kilometres added in the past five years alone.

City administration expects the consultant report to be completed by the end of summer, with the project to be presented to council as a part of the 2023 proposed capital budget.