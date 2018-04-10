

CTV Windsor





There’s relief for the family of a Polish woman facing extradition to the United States.

A Windsor judge has decided 60-year-old Aniela Rapacinska will not have to face an extradition hearing to the U.S.

Justice Pamela Hebner ruled Tuesday that continuing would be "an affront to fairness and decency.”

Rapacinska is charged with break and enter in Florida.

Court heart she crossed into Canada illegally, but she suffers from dementia-like symptoms because of untreated syphilis.

A psychiatrist testified Tuesday that if Rapacinska stays in jail and her medical condition isn't treated, she will die within a year.

Justice Hebner believes the woman is not a threat to the public and will never be mentally fit to stand trial.

Defence lawyer Pat Ducharme says Rapacinska will now face a deportation hearing back to Poland, which the family has wanted all along.

Ducharme expects that hearing with Immigration Canada will happen in the next two weeks.