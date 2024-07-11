WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor invited to Run With Responders

    A riverfront trail along the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A riverfront trail along the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor community members are invited to run with first responders at the second annual Run With Responders 5K.

    The five kilometre run takes place on July 28. Runners will follow a route along the Windsor Riverfront Trail.

    Alongside the five kilometre jaunt will be a Kids’ Dash one kilometre run and the AM800 Metre Run.

    “For 2024, our charities are the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) and Law Enforcement Torch Relay for Special Olympics Ontario with 100 per cent of the proceeds to benefit these two important charitable organizations,” said Dave Orshinsky, co-organizer.

    The event will take place rain or shine.

    Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the run will kick off at 9 a.m. Runners of the 5K will get an event t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

    The entry fee for the 5K is $50 and $25 for the AM800 Metre Run or the Kids’ Dash.

    “Mental health is key to our well-being and we can’t be truly healthy without it,” said Kim Willis with the CMHA.

    “It involves how we feel, think, act, and interact with the world around us. Mental health is about realizing our potential, coping with the normal stresses of life, and making a contribution to the community.”

    You can learn more by contacting Dave Orshinsky at 519-996-1012 or at dorshinsky@gmail.com. If you are looking to sign up for the race, you can do so on Race Roster

