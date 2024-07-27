LaSalle Rowing Club to hold Learn to Row Open House in collaboration with Build a Dream

Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s annual Learn to Row Open House. It's in collaboration with Build a Dream for the first time.

On July 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., women and gender-diverse individuals 13 years or older are invited to tour the club and meet the community.

While there, the club will offer various programs, like Learn to Row, Masters Recreational Rowing, Para Rowing, and Junior Rowing. These will be done both on a rowing machine and in the water.

LaSalle Rowing Club's Learn to Row program 2023 practicing on land. (Source: LaSalle Rowing Club)

“In addition, attendees can learn how to apply for one of 16 free spots in the upcoming Learn to Row program, scheduled for Aug. 13 and 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” said the club in a news release.

“This program is perfect for those curious about rowing and eager to embark on a new adventure, regardless of prior experience.”

LaSalle Rowing Club's Learn to Row program 2023 praciticing on rowing machines. (Source: LaSalle Rowing Club)

All you need to participate is tight-fitting clothes, close-toed shoes, and sunscreen. Small lockers will be available for any personal items.

You can RSVP here.