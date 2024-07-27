Windsor’s first dog fashion show has canines wagging in style

Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.

Dog trainer Karanbir Singh said he was approached by the Downtown Windsor BIA to host an event that was centred around canines.

The result was the Dog Days of Summer festival which took place Saturday morning inside the Pelissier Street parking garage.

“This was something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, even before I moved to Canada,” said Singh.

“In India, I used to talk with my friends that we need to do a dog fashion show. It never really came about over there, but since I moved here, it’s been a dream come true.“

In terms of a location, hosting a dog fashion show next to the Downtown Windsor Farmer’s Market, which also takes place every Saturday morning on Pelissier Street through the entire summer, makes perfect sense.

“Everybody knows if they come to the farmer’s market, there’s always people with their dogs here just walking around and it’s so adorable,” said Singh.

“I thought, since there’s already dogs here, let’s do something here for all the dog people — and even for people who are not dog people, maybe we can convert them.”