WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Goodfellows have delivered 275 food boxes to local students who are living on their own.

The Goodfellows have put together and delivered packages of food and personal hygiene products for Greater Essex County District School Board students who live outside of parental care. The boxes have been shipped to schools where the students attend and can pick them up.

“This recent donation by the Goodfellows continues their incredible legacy of helping young people in our communities and their relationship with the GECDSB,” a news release from GECDSB states. “This school year they provided personal hygiene packages to every school in the district along with their annual contributions of food and shoes for students in need.”

The Goodfellows have also committed to providing food packages to those students each month starting in September.