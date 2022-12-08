Windsor getting $3.5 million from province for transit
Transit Windsor is getting $3.5 million from the Ontario government.
The province is providing municipalities with up to $505 million to help ensure municipal transit systems can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit services. The funding is being delivered through Phase 4 of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.
Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg says the funds will be used to offset revenue losses as a result of reduced ridership during the pandemic. He said based on the city’s Third Quarter Variance report, Transit Windsor is projecting a $2.3-milion revenue shortfall, directly tied to reduced ridership, which is subject to change once we see the results from Q4.
The province is allowing municipalities some flexibility with these funds.
The province said municipalities will be able to use their funding allocations to cover revenue losses, operating expenses, and provincial transit priority projects, including fare and service integration and On-Demand transit.
“Once we are able to assess the full impact of the revenue losses for full-year 2022, we will be able to determine if some of these funds could be put towards some or all of the items mentioned above,” said Cragg.
Phase 4 of the Safe Restart Agreement will help municipal transit systems address costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic between February 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
"Ensuring our communities can continue to prosper now and in future, requires that all levels of government step up to the plate. I thank the provincial and federal governments for their continued support for funding transit, so that the people that rely on Transit Windsor can continue to travel to work, appointments and the places that matter most," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
5 on-pitch takeaways heading into World Cup quarter-finals
The men’s FIFA World Cup is about to enter the quarter-final stage and CTVNews.ca takes a look at the major on-pitch storylines of the past week.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
WRPS seize multiple weapons during search in Waterloo
Waterloo region police have arrested two people and seized multiple weapons, including a sawed off shotgun, after completing a search warrant in Waterloo.
-
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
Barrie
-
Trailer fire in Alliston claims life of widower and his dog
A fire at the Rolling Acres Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one man and his dog dead.
-
Several Barrie retailers offering discounted gas Friday during 3-hour window
Several Ontario retailers will offer discounted gas over a three-hour window on Friday, including seven locations in Barrie.
-
Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket
The winning ticket was purchased at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Documents detail why northern Ont. aerospace firm filed for CCAA protection
Court documents have detailed the dire financial position that led Springer Aerospace to begin the restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead, another seriously injured in stabbing at Toronto subway station; man in custody
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at TTC subway station on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Community jumps in to replace skates stolen from Ukrainian girl in Newfoundland
Community members in St. John's are rallying to replace figure skates stolen from an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl who fled the war in her country this summer to Newfoundland.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
The YYC Calgary International Airport is kicking off its busiest time of year as pre-pandemic levels of travellers arrive and depart in swarms for the holiday season.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Notley's premier portrait unveiled in Alberta Legislature; Smith attends meetings instead
Rachel Notley shed a tear, gave a speech and accepted the honour of an official portrait as it was revealed during a customary ceremony Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Notley's premier portrait unveiled in Alberta Legislature; Smith attends meetings instead
Rachel Notley shed a tear, gave a speech and accepted the honour of an official portrait as it was revealed during a customary ceremony Thursday.
-
Death of man in central Edmonton under investigation
The suspicious death of a man in the Westwood neighbourhood on Wednesday is under investigation.
-
Weekend death ruled homicide, victim identified
Edmonton’s medical examiner has determined the death of a man in Edmonton over the weekend is a homicide, and the victim has been identified as Sanraj Singh, 24.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. falls slightly in weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined slightly over the last week, as health-care facilities struggled to cope with other illnesses, particularly among children.
-
B.C. non-profit develops 1st-in-Canada plastic by repurposing ocean waste
A B.C. non-profit dedicated to combating ocean plastic pollution has developed a first-in-Canada product out of
-
Abbotsford man charged in 'sextortion' of young female
An Abbotsford man has been charged in a so-called "sextortion" case following an investigation that police say lasted more than a year.