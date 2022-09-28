Windsor gets a whiff of TIFF

For one night only movie buffs in Windsor had the chance to get a taste of the Toronto International Film Festival, with OLG bringing “TIFF on Tour” to the Capitol Theatre.

It’s the last stop on the festival’s September-spanning road show, with screenings in Campbellford and North Bay earlier in the month.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti says there are a number of reasons why Windsor made the list — and it didn’t hurt that the film featured stars eight-year-old Windsorite River Price-Maenpaa.

“One of the reasons is some of the actors in the film, but also we want to bring it to iconic theatres, and the Capitol is an iconic theatre,” says Bitonti.

Those who managed to snag a free ticket to the screening before they all got snapped up got the full TIFF experience — from the red carpet rolled out in front of the theatre, to free popcorn and photo ops.

Pacheco Pitre, who came to the screening with family friend Liz Starr, says she didn’t expect the full “Hollywood North” treatment that waited for her.

“We thought we were just going to a screening but apparently we’re the stars now,” she says.

One of the film’s actual stars, Price-Maenpaa, says she’s not old enough to go see the movie herself - but her parents were there Wednesday.

Elinor Price (right) and Matt Maenpaa say Windsor residents will get another chance to see their daughter’s movie when WIFF opens pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)“It’s incredible,” says her dad Matt Maenpaa.

“We have like 30 of our friends and family here to see it. They couldn’t go to TIFF but they’re all here now.”

“I’m actually getting emotional because they’ll get to see it now,” says Elinor Price, River’s mom.

They say they’ve been told the film will return as part of WIFF’s lineup, which will be officially announced Thursday, Oct. 6.

Bitonti says “TIFF on the Road” has been a success.

The team behind the scenes will now evaluate if the travelling show will return next year — and if Windsor might play host again.