Windsor gas prices expected to rise again

Experts warn there is not much relief on the horizon from the record-high gas prices.

Some gas stations in Windsor are as high as $199.9 cents per litre on Monday.

On the low end, some were selling regular fuel for $1.95. The price of diesel is dropping, but is still above $2.31.

Prices have steadily climbed 20 cents since the end of April.

Gas expert Dan Mcteague tells CP24 prices could go up to $2.10 over the next two weeks if the situation in Ukraine worsens and as Canadians get ready for the May long weekend.

McTeague said that there is a chance Russian forces could retreat in Ukraine as soon as this week in light of the nation’s Victory Day, causing a drop in prices at the pumps.

Gasbuddy.com reports prices in Windsor are up 70.3 cents compared to this time last year, when the average price was $1.27.

