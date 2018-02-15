

CTV Windsor





It was a big charitable year for autoworkers at the Ford plant in Windsor.

Employees at Ford Windsor operations raised $561,343 for the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex.

The unionized workers are represented by Unifor local 200 and 240.

The United Way tweeted today, “We are so amazed and grateful for your ongoing support!”

The funds raised equates to an average gift of $480 per employee for the United Way

THANK YOU to the incredible team @FordCanada @UniforTheUnion, a donation of $561,343 to @UnitedWayWE! We are so amazed and grateful for your ongoing support! �� pic.twitter.com/NGjtJlrbkg — United Way WE (@UnitedWayWE) February 15, 2018