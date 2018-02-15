Windsor Ford workers donate more than half-million dollars to United Way
Ford autoworkers announce a $561,343 donation to the United Way of Windsor-Essex. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
It was a big charitable year for autoworkers at the Ford plant in Windsor.
Employees at Ford Windsor operations raised $561,343 for the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex.
The unionized workers are represented by Unifor local 200 and 240.
The United Way tweeted today, “We are so amazed and grateful for your ongoing support!”
The funds raised equates to an average gift of $480 per employee for the United Way
