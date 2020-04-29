WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters and the Windsor police marine unit worked together to battle a fire on the north side of Peche Island.

Police drove the firefighters to the island on the police boat Tuesday night.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the cause of the fire is unknown.

@WindsorFire1 and @WindsorPolice Marine Unit working together to battle a blaze on the north side of Peche Island last night. ������ #teamwork pic.twitter.com/wsbiZ3Y9Pm — WPS Marine Unit Cst. Piasentin (@WpsMarine) April 29, 2020

Lee says there was no reported loss. There are no people living on the island year-round.

He says it was difficult to fight however since there is a limited water supply and access.

The crews were on scene about 40 minutes.