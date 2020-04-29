Windsor firefighters and marine unit join forces for Peche Island fire
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:44AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:21PM EDT
The WPS marine unit and Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze on Peche Island on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Courtesy WPS Marine Unit Cst. Piasentin / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters and the Windsor police marine unit worked together to battle a fire on the north side of Peche Island.
Police drove the firefighters to the island on the police boat Tuesday night.
Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the cause of the fire is unknown.
Lee says there was no reported loss. There are no people living on the island year-round.
He says it was difficult to fight however since there is a limited water supply and access.
The crews were on scene about 40 minutes.