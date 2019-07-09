

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council has decided to extend a program that will crack down on enforcement of vacant properties.

The program began last August and city staff identified 750 empty buildings.

More than 140 are homes located in wards 2 to 5 and the city is working to force landlords to keep the properties up to date or have them demolished.

Council extended the program until July 2020.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says blight is the biggest issue facing the west end and he's eager to give the city the right tools to tackle the problem.