Windsor extending program to crack down on vacant properties
A boarded up building in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:05PM EDT
Windsor city council has decided to extend a program that will crack down on enforcement of vacant properties.
The program began last August and city staff identified 750 empty buildings.
More than 140 are homes located in wards 2 to 5 and the city is working to force landlords to keep the properties up to date or have them demolished.
Council extended the program until July 2020.
Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says blight is the biggest issue facing the west end and he's eager to give the city the right tools to tackle the problem.