Windsor-Essex weather: mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 7:39AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- It looks like a mainly sunny and seasonal forecast for the Windsor area.
Environment Canada says Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 21 Celsius. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 6 C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Wednesday..sunny. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
- Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.
- Thursday..sunny. High 20.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 6 C.
- Friday..sunny. High 22.
- Friday night..clear. Low 10.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
