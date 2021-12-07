Windsor-Essex weather: mix of sun and cloud with below freezing temperatures
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada says temperatures will stay below freezing on Tuesday.
The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -2C. Wind chill -12C Tuesday morning and -6C in the afternoon.
Tonight it’s expected to be partly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill near -9C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C. Thursday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.
- Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.
- Saturday.. Periods of rain. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
The average temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -3C.