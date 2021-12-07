Windsor-Essex weather: mix of sun and cloud with below freezing temperatures

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says temperatures will stay below freezing on Tuesday.

The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -2C. Wind chill -12C Tuesday morning and -6C in the afternoon.

Tonight it’s expected to be partly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill near -9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C. Thursday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.

Saturday.. Periods of rain. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

The average temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -3C.