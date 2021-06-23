WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the Windsor area will have one more day of below-average temperatures before returning to normal.

The forecaster is calling for a mainly cloudy day on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High of 23 C.

The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 18 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..rain. Low 21 C.

Saturday..rain. High 26 C.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 20 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..showers. High 26 C.

The average high this time of year is 26 C and the average low is 15 C.