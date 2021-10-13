Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: report

The 2021 Vital Signs Report is in for Windsor-Essex. (Courtesy Windsor-Essex Community Foundation) The 2021 Vital Signs Report is in for Windsor-Essex. (Courtesy Windsor-Essex Community Foundation)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Does 'resurfacing' laser treatment for post-menopausal symptoms work?

A type of laser “resurfacing” treatment popularly used for skin rejuvenation has increasingly been marketed as an alternative treatment for vaginal atrophy, a condition that typically affects women after menopause. A new study suggests the therapy works no better than a fake treatment.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver