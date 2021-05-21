WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Province is proceeding with the second dose of vaccines, starting with people who got their first shot in one week period in March.

If you got an AstraZeneca shot between March 10th and the 19th, you can book a second dose, during the week of May 24th.

It will start in regions where the AZ vaccine was launched by pharmacies in March.

In a statement the province says “Choosing to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca at the 10–week interval is safe and provides strong protection against COVID-19.”

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 16 per cent of residents in the area received the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“I want to thank them because they are the ones who basically drove our vaccination rates significantly higher in our community," says chief medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The Ministry of Health says the move is to ensure every possible dose is used up.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says there are 55,000 doses of vaccine that are due to expire at the end of May.

This decision comes after the Province paused use of this vaccine on May 11th, to research the potential for life-threatening blood clots.

“Data from the UK strongly suggests a much-reduced risk of VITT in second of AstraZeneca - one in 600,000.” Reads the Ministry news release.

The medical leaders say they understand if Ontarians are hesitant about this specific vaccine and its potential threat for blood clots.

“We hear you. We completely understand.” Says Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response.

“We want Ontarians to have the best information available, the best science, the best data to make their decisions.”

More to come..