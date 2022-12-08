Windsor-Essex pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid. Here's who's eligible

The Ontario government is allowing pharmacists in Windsor-Essex and across the province to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment option used to reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Starting Dec. 12, 2022, pharmacists will be able to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible individuals in-person or virtually (such as by telephone) at no cost. Eligible individuals should contact their local pharmacy to confirm if they prescribe Paxlovid and how to get a prescription for Paxlovid.

Eligibility for Paxlovid includes:

Symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19;

A positive lab-based PCR, rapid molecular, or rapid antigen test (including rapid tests done at home);

The prescribing occurs within five days of symptom onset;

The individual receiving the prescription is;

60 years of age or older

18 years of age or older and is immunocompromised

18 to 59 years old and at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes including having chronic medical conditions (such as diabetes, heart or lung disease) or inadequate immunity against COVID-19 (i.e., not up-to-date on vaccines).

The owner of Brady’s Drug Stores is pleased how the province is handling the rollout.

“As the weather and holiday season approaches odds are we will see an increase in COVID,” said Tim Brady.

Brady added the rollout also includes part of the province’s plan to allow pharmacists the ability to prescribe the treatment.

“This doesn’t mean it’s an automatic for everyone, as an individual must qualify, and it’s not a preventative measure to avoid COVID,” he said.

Brady is not yet taking bookings, but expects different pharmacies will experience different levels of demand.

“Not every store will be able to do it right away, and anyone prescribed and may have to make some calls,” said Brady. Tim Brady, owner of Brady’s Drug Stores in Essex County, Ont., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

“In addition to getting your COVID-19 booster and flu shot, Ontarians are now able to also talk to their local pharmacist about a prescription for Paxlovid,” said Minister of Health Sylvia Jones. “This expansion of pharmacists’ scope of practice is just one more way our government is making it easier for Ontarians to access health care right in their own communities.”

Paxlovid prescriptions also remain available through any physician or nurse practitioner in Ontario as well as clinical assessment centres across the province. The province said Individuals with complex health conditions may need to see their primary care provider or go to a clinical assessment centre for Paxlovid, based on the clinical judgement of the pharmacist.