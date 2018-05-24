

CTV Windsor





Municipalities across Windsor-Essex want families to power off and play.

Through the Healthy Kids Community Challenge (HKCC), Windsor and neighbouring municipalities are offering a screening of the documentary “SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age.”

The award-winning film explores the vulnerable corners of family life and the struggles over social media, video games and academics. It also offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.

After the film, there will be a short panel discussion and question period with local experts on screen time.

Officials encourage parents and families to attend this free event.

Seating is limited so residents are asked to register ahead of time.

Screening Dates:

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 7pm-9pm

Libro Credit Union, 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg

Monday May 28, 2018 - 7pm-9pm

Leamington Kinsman Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street, Leamington

Wednesday May 30, 2018 - 7pm-9pm

Forest Glade Community Centre, 3215 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor

Tuesday June 5, 2018- 7pm-9pm

Mackenzie Hall in Windsor, 3277 Sandwich Street

HKCC is hoping to encourage kids and families to build a balanced day by replacing screen time with more physical activity.