Windsor-Essex parents and kids encouraged to replace screen time with physical activity
A child plays a game on an iPad.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:07PM EDT
Municipalities across Windsor-Essex want families to power off and play.
Through the Healthy Kids Community Challenge (HKCC), Windsor and neighbouring municipalities are offering a screening of the documentary “SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age.”
The award-winning film explores the vulnerable corners of family life and the struggles over social media, video games and academics. It also offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.
After the film, there will be a short panel discussion and question period with local experts on screen time.
Officials encourage parents and families to attend this free event.
Seating is limited so residents are asked to register ahead of time.
Screening Dates:
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 7pm-9pm
Libro Credit Union, 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg
Monday May 28, 2018 - 7pm-9pm
Leamington Kinsman Recreation Centre, 249 Sherk Street, Leamington
Wednesday May 30, 2018 - 7pm-9pm
Forest Glade Community Centre, 3215 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor
Tuesday June 5, 2018- 7pm-9pm
Mackenzie Hall in Windsor, 3277 Sandwich Street
HKCC is hoping to encourage kids and families to build a balanced day by replacing screen time with more physical activity.