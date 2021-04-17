WINDSOR, ONT. -- As COVID-19 restrictions increased in Ontario Saturday, Windsor-Essex is acting as quickly as they can to action the latest orders.

“The modeling data released by the Province of Ontario paints a very dire picture. The entire goal of these public health measures is to help lower COVID-19 case counts and save lives. I strongly urge all residents to take this seriously and follow public health recommendations,” said Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens.

The following changes will be in effect in the City of Windsor until the end of the provincial order – May 20, 2021:

The city will continue small marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 10 people.

Lakeview Park Marina fuel docks and boat launch ramp has been postponed. McKee Park boat launch and small craft launches at Shanfield Shores and Stop 26 are open.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club and Little River Golf Club are closed.

The following amenities throughout Windsor are closed:

Sports fields

Picnic shelters and gazebos

Basketball and tennis courts

Skate parks

Exercise equipment

Trails and parks will remain open for physically distanced walking. Playgrounds, which were originally to be closed now continue to be open.

The Town of Lasalle adds that their outdoor amenities, including the skate park, volleyball and pickleball courts are also closed to help the spread of COVID-19.

While the LaSalle Boat Ramp is open, it is being assessed over the next few days.