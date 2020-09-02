WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch is encouraging the community to wear a yellow ribbon in support of suicide prevention throughout the month.

This September marks the fifth year of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, CMHA and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit along with many community partners work throughout the month to increase awareness, provide education and training and promote events that will take place virtually this year.

“Conversations look different these days. They happen over FaceTime and Zoom. In-person, they happen six feet apart as we talk through masks that work to keep us safe. 2020 is a year of disconnect and isolation… and yet we know that connection is vital, especially when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention,” a news release from CMHA states. “Quite simply, we know that people need other people. Maintaining our social connections during this pandemic is critical.”

Suicide continues to be a serious issue in the community and around the world with 800,000 people dying by suicide each year, according to CMHA. That translates to a life lost every 40 seconds.

Along with the yellow ribbons, people can purchase a five-year anniversary t-shirt or face mask on the CMHA-WECB website.

There is also a training course available to be a life assisting caregiver, and opportunities to participate in or donate to a virtual event.

Some of the highlights for the month include a Zoom interview with Kevin Hines of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” documentary, and a screening of “Last Call”, CainerFest 2020 Full Sight, Meet for Men’s Mental Health, and the 5th Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Virtual Walk.

Details for all of these events can be found on the CMHA website.