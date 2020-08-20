WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Canadian Mental Health Association says they are doing all they can to stop what they call an “echo pandemic.”

COVID-19 is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadians and they note an enhanced need for suicide prevention measures.

Thursday, the Windsor-Essex chapter of CMHA announced its 5th annual “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” campaign for September.

The focus is on the tragic consequences of the pandemic.

CMHA notes many Canadians struggled with mental health prior to the pandemic.

“We’re always offering suicide prevention training here at CMHA and the more people that we can train to watch for those warning signs is so important,” says Kim Willis, communications and mental health promotions director with CMHA. “And then we have events like the community walk, although it can’t be done as a big group of 800 like in previous years, we encourage people to get out, do a walk with your friends and family and your social circles on Sept. 27. Take photos, tag them to CMHAWECB."