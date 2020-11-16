WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local beers stood out at this year’s brewing awards with three area breweries taking home medals.

The Walkerville Brewery received to gold wins, while Sons of Kent Brewing Co won a bronze, gold and silver in three categories, and Kingsville Brewing Co took was awarded a bronze medal at the 2020 Ontario Brewing Awards.

“We’re incredibly honored to win these awards! This truly reflects the hard work of our talented brewing team!” said Mike Brkovich, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery. “We congratulate all of the other Ontario winners and proud to be among them as award winning breweries!”

The awards were held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 14. There are 36 different categories and a bronze, silver or gold is awarded for each.

Local breweries were awarded the following medals: