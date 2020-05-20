WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor resident and professional photographer, Don Martel is embarking on a new fundraising journey to ride from sunset to sunset across Windsor-Essex County for Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

The 61-year-old cyclist will begin at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Dieppe Gardens at the foot of Ouellette Avenue.

Martel will ride for 24 hours non-stop through Essex County and finish Thursday, on his 62nd birthday. The cyclist has made fundraising for those suffering from dementia his personal mission by pedalling across Canada.

In 2015, Martel cycled East to West across Canada and then in 2018, he cycled North to South. Martel says his adventures have raised over $40,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

The cyclist hopes to raise $5,000 during his birthday tribute ride.

“I was planning to go around the world, but with the pandemic, it’s not possible,” says Martel. “So, I figured I could ride around the clock for 24 hours. Which is really a piece of cake compared to people who are caregivers for Alzheimer's on a 24-7 job, and the need is great for support for those people so they can get a break.”

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County has been a lifeline for people living with dementia to get support, connect and learn.

“The demand for support services is at an all-time high and we anticipate the demand will only increase at faster rates,” says Peggy Winch, manager of Fund Development and Community Engagement. “On Don’s birthday, we hope to raise funds to support our new, innovative virtual services, created to reach our clients during the Covid-19 pandemic, while developing new, safe program guides to help those living with dementia get through this new normal."

"If you can, we need your support to help make sure we can continue to be there for our caregivers and clients in a safe way, now and in the future.”

Donations can be made online at https://alzheimer.ca/en/windsoressex or https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/alzheimer-society-of-windsor-and-essex-county/p2p/ride/.