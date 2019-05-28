

CTV Windsor





Windsor photographer and cycling enthusiast Don Martel has his bicycle back.

You may remember the CTV News story in April when Martel had his $2,700 custom Surly Orge Touring Bicycle stolen from a parking garage on Wyandotte Street.

Now Martel says he has been reunited with his wheels.

According to Martel, a man bought the bike only to find out it was the "hottest bike in Windsor.”

The man called police and wanted to give it back.

He reached out to the 61-year-old Martel and returned the bike on Saturday.

It’s the same two wheels Martel used to ride across Canada on two different occasions while raising more than $40,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Since 2015, Martel estimates he has travelled more than 25,000 kilometres and now plans to use the bicycle to travel through Europe and Australia in 2020.