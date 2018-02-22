

CTV Windsor





A Windsor couple got lucky with a new lottery game.

Natasha and Stephen Yerxa won the $250,000 top prize with the new Hit or Miss lottery game in the Feb. 11 draw.

They matched all of their 12 numbers to win a top prize.

Hit or Miss is an exciting new lottery game where players can win a top prize of $250,000 by matching all or none of the numbers drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Matchette Road in Windsor.