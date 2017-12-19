

CTV Windsor





A number of Windsor councillors say they are frustrated with the consultation process for the location of a retail cannabis store.

Windsor was among the first communities announced by the province to have a store by July 2018.

City councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says the discussion between the province and the city thus far has been very one-sided.

“The feds adopted the initial legislation, then it rolls down to the province, then the municipalities where you're going to see the actual affect,” says Gignac, who argues Windsor should have more say in the process.

Gignac would like the provincial Liberal government to consider the city's 'entertainment district' when looking for a cannabis store location.

She notes the area has an increased police presence.

The province has a list of criteria, and it includes the fact the store should not be located near any schools or addiction treatment facilities.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has been among the most vocal municipal leaders, calling for financial support from the provincial and federal governments to deal with the impact of the new marijuana legislation.

The province wants to open 40 locations, operated by the LCBO, by July 2018 and up to 150 stand-alone stores in 2020.