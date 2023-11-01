Windsor councillor wants the right lights, instead of Bright Lights
City administration recommended not to move the Bright Lights festival from Jackson Park to the downtown core during Wednesday's standing committee meeting for various reasons including safety, security and infrastructure already in place.
“I recognize we've invested heavily in Jackson Park and the infrastructure to be able to hold a magnificent celebration there,” said Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac.
Back in January, Coun. Gary Kaschak asked administration for a report on the feasibility of moving the event downtown.
“I didn't want what Gary's motion was to just disappear without ending up in a good place,” Coun. Renaldo Agostino said.
Instead of Bright Lights, Agostino wants the right lights and asked administration for a report to bring LED lights downtown.
“Let's show the 10 million people across the river to look and say ‘wow what's going on over there? The skies are blue. The skies are red,’” said Agostino, who would like to see LED lights set up on Ouellette Venue from Riverside Drive to Tuscarora Street to begin and one day eventually connecting to Jackson Park and Bright Lights.
“I know what it takes to get this done and I think the sooner and quicker we get this done and get started the better downtown Windsor will be.”
He would like to see the lights set up and part of the revitalization plan in motion by the end of April in time for the NFL Draft in Detroit.
“Coun. Agostino has some great information that he’s able to provide us as it relates to the type of lights he’s looking for. So we’d likely look at a per block costing and what we currently have as infrastructure available and what we'd have to invest in further as well,” said Michelle Staadegaard, manager of culture and events with the City of Windsor.
“It's an opportune time to look at how you stitch this all together,” Gignac suggested.
She would like to see the city take advantage of the atmosphere created by the LED lights and offer a holiday vendors market by the river.
“I've attended European Christmas markets and festivals for years and thought what a great fit that would be,” she said.
Administration will now work on putting a report together on installation of the lights and the possibility of vendor markets. No timeline has been set for the completion of that report.
