Windsor commemorates 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid

The City of Windsor, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, is commemorating the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid on Friday.

As part of these celebrations, the city will welcome a Government of Canada Delegation to the community on August 19 for a series of events and activities.

The delegation will include:

Dieppe Veteran Sapper John L. Date.

WWII Veterans Mr. Charles Davis and Mr. Arthur Boon.

Representatives from Veterans Affairs Canada.

Theresa Sims, Indigenous Storyteller for the City of Windsor.

Alexei Ungurenaşu, Windsor’s Youth Poet Laureate.

Matthew Pritchard, Education Coordinator for Museum Windsor.

Museum Windsor summer students.

City of Windsor Sculpture Park conservation students.

Youth participating through the Film Camp for Kids & Youth’s summer program.

Events as part of this milestone commemoration:

Dieppe Gardens, 78 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

Wreath-laying Ceremonies Ahead of Commemoration Event. 11:45 a.m.

Government of Canada and Royal Canadian Air Force will lay a wreath at the Royal Canadian Air Force Monument.

Government of Canada and HMCS Hunter will lay a wreath at the Anchor Memorial Monument.

Ceremonial March. 12:10 p.m.

Parade will march from the Great Canadian Flag to the Red Beach Monument (Dieppe Monument), led by the Essex & Kent Pipes & Drums.

80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid Signature Commemoration. 12:13 p.m.

Veterans Affairs Canada, our visiting Veterans and youth delegates, local Veterans and their loved ones, military representatives, dignitaries and other special guests will participate in the in-Canada signature commemoration event for the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid.

Wreath-laying Ceremonies After Commemoration Event. 13:04 p.m.

Government of Canada, our visiting Veterans and youth delegates, special guests from local organizations including the Essex and Kent Regiment and the Royal Canadian Legion, and Silver Cross Mother Theresa Charbonneau (mother of Corporal Andrew Grenon who was killed in action in Afghanistan) will lay wreaths at the Silver Cross Monument.

Anyone who is unable to attend but wish to view the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid signature commemoration event on Friday can tune in to a livestream at www.facebook.com/CanadaRemembers.