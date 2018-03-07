

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association representatives were on Parliament Hill Wednesday as the Combatting Eating Disorders in Ontario Act was tabled by Etobicoke Centre MPP Yvan Baker.

If passed, the Bill would require that a “digital modification disclaimer” be placed on any photo or video advertisement and other commercial content where a person’s image has been digitally modified or retouched, and would require consideration of disclaimers and other regulations to address unrealistic and unhealthy conceptions of beauty promoted within commercial film, television and video.

The Bill would also establish a series of awards under the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for individuals and companies who take meaningful action to reduce the prevalence of eating disorders, and require the Ministry to conduct an annual awareness campaign on eating disorders with an emphasis on promoting healthy perceptions of body image and beauty.

Additional provisions of the Combatting Eating Disorders in Ontario Act:

· Specific disclosure requirements pertaining to the disclaimer would be determined by the Minister of Government and Consumer Services through regulation.

· The Ministry of Government and Consumer would have the ability through regulation to exempt certain commercial content that is not being used to advertise a product or service

· The Bill would be enforced by the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services through consumer-initiated complaints and Ministry inspectors;

· Parties violating the law would be fined up to $25,000 for a first offence, up to $50,000 for a second offence and up to $75,000 for the third and subsequent offences

· Specific requirements pertaining to the storage of original photos or videos, including the parties responsible for such storage, would be determined by the Minister of Government and Consumer Services through regulation.

· The Bill would come into force one year after receiving royal assent, providing a phase in period to allow for compliance.