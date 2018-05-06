Windsor ballerina invited to dance at Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Russia
Dancer Riley McGuire (left) and her mother Rebel at their home in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 6, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
A Windsor ballerina is hoping to fulfill her dream of dancing in Russia.
Riley McGuire has been invited to dance in Russia at the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet Academy next year.
She says the problem is.. it would cost over $30-thousand dollars.
On top of tuition, there are the additional costs of plane tickets and the regular ballet expenses, like pointe shoes.
McGuire and her mother have started a GoFundMe campaign to help reach her goal.
She says they have been overwhelmed by support so far.