WINDSOR, ONT. -- There will be another shutdown at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 announced on social media that production has been cancelled from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.

Employees were also off from Sept. 28 – Oct. 16 for a shutdown.

About 4,500 people work at the plant for Fiat Chrysler Canada.

The company and the union ratified a new three-year deal that includes a commitment for a new product line in the plant.