Shutdown planned at Windsor Assembly Plant
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:08AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:28AM EDT
Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (Christie Bezaire/ CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There will be another shutdown at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Unifor Local 444 announced on social media that production has been cancelled from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.
Employees were also off from Sept. 28 – Oct. 16 for a shutdown.
About 4,500 people work at the plant for Fiat Chrysler Canada.
The company and the union ratified a new three-year deal that includes a commitment for a new product line in the plant.