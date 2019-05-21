

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor has approved millions of dollars in funding to go towards various transportation projects over the next decade.

Council approved phase one of an infrastructure program with both the provincial and federal governments at a special city council meeting held Tuesday afternoon.

This first phase covers about $47 million in projects and the city's share is more than $22.9 million.

With council’s approval, the city will apply for $13.5 million in federal funding and $11.3 million from the province.

"It's kind of like in some ways like winning the lottery,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “You figure out this is how much money I have what can I do and how can I spend it. Our goal here is to spend as much as we can as quickly as we can because it all goes right back, the investment goes right back to the residents here."

The money would pay for work along Ouellette, Grand Marais and Eugenie. There are also projects scheduled for Banwell, Tecumseh and the Sixth Concession.

The work would include road reconstruction, new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, cycling lanes and Transit Windsor fleet replacements.

This is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Announcement in April, where the city learned it would get more than $100 million in funding, as long as the city spends $39 million.

Dilkens says since this is just phase one, more money will be allocated over the next 10 years and other projects could be identified in the future.

Also on Tuesday, city council approved an application for the next phase of reconstruction on Huron Church Road.

This is for the work planned between Malden Road and Pool Avenue.

The city is applying for more than $2.5 million in funding from the Connecting Links program. The city's share of the work would be $255,000.