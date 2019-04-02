

CTV Windsor





Windsor is getting $145 million dedicated to transit over the next 10 years.

The money is being unlocked from upper levels of government.

Windsor has to invest $39 million to unlock the funds.

"Our cost share to unlocking that $145 million is about $39 million,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “So a lot of money is flowing from the province and federal government to basically improve transit."

Dilkens says it may be time to invest in regional transit.

"For us that means even a stronger commitment to regional transit, being able to build the infrastructure and add the routes that allow residents to be able to get to employment areas,” says Dilkens

The city has eight weeks to put a plan in place and will call a special meeting to approve the priorities laid out by administration.