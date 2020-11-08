WINDSOR, ONT. -- Easter Seals Ontario (Windsor-Essex) topped off its annual telethon Saturday afternoon raking in $105,290 to support kids with physical disabilities.

The telethon aired on CTV Windsor Saturday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 7, adding a magical twist by integrating short segments into Harry Potter films over both weekends.

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s Telethon, particularly amidst the pandemic,” Easter Seals Ontario President and CEO, Kevin Collins said in a news release. “It’s an absolute joy to see the communities of Windsor-Essex come together to support children in need during such challenging times.”

The funds raised will be used to help families get the mobility and accessibility equipment their children require to “live with greater independence, dignity and accessibility.”

“Easter Seals families are eligible to receive up to $3,000 per year per child for mobility and accessibility equipment such as wheelchairs, stair lifts and bathroom equipment,” says Collins.

In addition to the funds raised through the telethon, Easter Seals Ontario (Windsor-Essex) also landed $87,300 in products, services and promotion throughout 2020 to deliver the signature event.

While the telethon has finished, the organization is still accepted donations through the “Fall is Easter Seals Season” campaign that will close on the organization’s birthday, Saturday, Nov. 28.