Wind chill impacting morning temperatures in Windsor
A wintery weekend is on the way in Windsor-Essex.
Flurries are expected Friday and periodically throughout Saturday and Sunday.
The wind chill will also be a factor, making it feel several degrees colder than what the thermometer will read.
Friday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.
Friday Night: Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 2.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 4.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
Rent prices grew at record pace in 2022 as Canada saw lowest vacancy rate in decades
Rent prices in Canada grew at a record pace last year as the country saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2001, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said.
Former Liberal minister Kirsty Duncan taking medical leave, will stay on as MP
Liberal member of Parliament and former cabinet minister Kirsty Duncan has announced that she is taking an immediate medical leave due to a 'physical health challenge.'
Kitchener
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
-
Indoor mask recommendation absent from Sylvia Jones’ legislature talking points, documents show
Ontario’s November indoor masking recommendation was not considered a “key message” for the health minister when speaking in the legislature at the time, documents show.
London
-
Poor highway conditions reported in the region
More overnight snow in the region has led to some poor road conditions Friday morning.
-
London council shaves about $24 off property tax increase
Londoners will dig deeper this year to cover their property taxes and water/wastewater bills.
-
'Right now were in a bit of that hidden and pent-up demand': The promise of interest rate stability could reinvigorate the housing market
The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate has risen another quarter of a percentage point, but it comes with the promise of a pause. London-area homebuilders are hopeful that will bolster the market.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Barrie murder trial
A jury of six men and six women handed down their verdict Thursday morning for the death of Ryan Babineau, who died after suffering nearly 70 stab wounds and lacerations.
-
Country music singer/songwriter says hometown of Orillia holds special place in her heart
Parker Graye, a 33-year-old from Orillia, has always loved performing and has been pursuing her dream of becoming a musician since she was a little girl.
-
Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly collision in the Town of The Blue Mountains Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Clients may have received used needles, Sudbury, Ont., harm reduction group says
Anyone who received a single-use needle from Réseau ACCESS Network in Sudbury in the last several months is at risk of serious infection, the group announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of January.
Toronto
-
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
Montreal
-
Son charged in killing of mother in Montreal's 1st homicide of the year
A 28-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
West Island photographer aims to build back after devastating fire
In 2021, 22-year-old Taylor Halperin moved BEEhind The Lens Photography into a new home: a studio on St-Charles Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Early Wednesday morning, her studio and several businesses next door caught fire.
-
The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find. Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMGC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability. Although landlord and tenant groups interpret the federal agency's data differently, both agree: it's no longer possible to ignore the situation or rely on the market to correct it.
Atlantic
-
Yarmouth, N.S., man found guilty in relation to the murder of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in Canada
A new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
Gas prices increase across the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel increased in all three Maritime provinces overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Rescued dog receiving light therapy treatment as part of his care
A small dog - likely a Pekingese cross - is on the mend at a Winnipeg animal hospital after being attacked in northern Manitoba two weeks ago, thanks in part to a new light treatment.
-
In wake of substitute teacher shortage, Manitoba school divisions are hiring uncertified teachers
Some rural Manitoba school divisions are advertising substitute teaching positions where a teaching degree or certificate is not required in an attempt to address a shortfall.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
Golden-Field RCMP conduct gun and weapons bust on 'known crime house'
A tip from a concerned citizen led to a firearms and weapons bust by Mounties at a home in Golden, B.C.
-
Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Chicago Blackhawks dump Calgary Flames 5-1
Rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber made it two wins in as many career starts by making 34 stops on Thursday to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Edmonton
-
Sport Chek pulls out of Edmonton City Centre as mall highlights 'significant safety issues'
One of the biggest tenants in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) mall is closing its doors for good.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Vancouver
-
VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school
More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in Canada
Fourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.