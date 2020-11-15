WINDSOR, ONT. -- Wind warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Chatham-Kent

Rondeau Park

Windsor

Leamington

Essex County

Essex Powerlines has reported 3,000 homes in the Lasalle area have been without power.

Enwin Utilities has reported outages in Windsor's downtown core, Remington Park, and Walkerville.

High winds can cause loose objects or tree branches to break.

More power outages are likely.