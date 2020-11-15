Advertisement
Wind and flood warnings in effect for Sunday
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 5:05PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 15, 2020 5:10PM EST
Wind damage on November 15, 2020 (Source: Jason Homewood)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Wind warnings are in effect for the following areas:
- Chatham-Kent
- Rondeau Park
- Windsor
- Leamington
- Essex County
Essex Powerlines has reported 3,000 homes in the Lasalle area have been without power.
Enwin Utilities has reported outages in Windsor's downtown core, Remington Park, and Walkerville.
High winds can cause loose objects or tree branches to break.
More power outages are likely.
