It’s getting warm in southwestern Ontario for the next few days, unseasonably warm, but the catch is it’s also about to get wet.

Temperatures are climbing about 0 today as rain moves into the region.

From Windsor through London, 20 mm is possible by Tuesday morning, with another 5mm forecasted on Tuesday. Wednesday is also calling for showers.

Meanwhile on Tuesday temperatures are expected to soar to 15 degrees.

In London the record high for February 20th is 11 degrees, while in Windsor it is 14, so tomorrow is likely to be record setting if forecasts hold true.

While temperatures will level back off by Thursday, they are still expected to be above 0 through the weekend.