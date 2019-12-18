WINDSOR -- The Windsor International Film Festival is celebrating record-breaking attendance in 2019.

WIFF officials say they’ve reached a new milestone by selling over 42,000 tickets this year.

That surpassed its previous performance and continues to be the top volunteer-run film festival in Canada for 2019 as part of the TIFF Film Circuit.

“We are so proud of this achievement, it has been a banner year WIFF” said WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie. “We have so many to thank for this exceptional accomplishment – our community, our volunteers, our sponsors and of course, our patrons”.

This year’s festival, which took place from Nov. 1-10, provided film goers with a selection of over 165 feature films, attendance from over 50 industry guests and special event programming, such as the WIFF Village and WIFF Alley.

WIFF also had success with its monthly WIFF365 series, supported by the Downtown Windsor BIA.

The festival’s new partnership with Netflix also allows guests access to films before they can be seen anywhere else, such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, which had several sold out screenings during its eight-day run in November.

WIFF is announcing another special programming of a Netflix production on Thursday.