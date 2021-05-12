WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor drivers might want to find a better route across the south side of the city starting Thursday, because Cabana Road will be down to just two lanes.

The city is putting the final asphalt onto the rebuilt street, as part of an ongoing, multi-year project to improve the vital east-west artery in south Windsor.

The street will be down to one lane in each direction from Thursday until Saturday, weather depending.

Access to side streets will be closed, impacting residents on Ouellette, Inglewood and Huntington Avenues for the duration of the work.

Traffic is expected to flow normally on Howard Road and Dougall Avenue where it crosses Cabana.

This will be in addition to work west of Dougall Ave for the complete overhaul of Cabana Rd.