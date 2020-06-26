WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Windsor adjusts to Stage 2 of reopening, city council is already thinking about achieving Stage 3.

Top officials with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit board were on hand for a special virtual Windsor city council meeting this evening where the agri-food sector dominated the conversation.

Council heard that health unit staff members are inundated with contact tracing farm outbreaks, being told each positive agri-sector case of COVID-19 potentially has upwards of a dozen close contacts to identify in short order.

Ultimately, the decision to enter Stage 3 is up to the province, but local health officials believe that targeted testing and education is key.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed notes mass testing could become a council consideration.

Councillor Fred Francis wondered if mobile testing, similar to what we've seen in recent weeks across Essex County, could take place at long-term care homes, or wherever there are vulnerable populations.

Ahmed said it's not impossible, but staff are stretched.

"Right now we are at the stage of dealing with two major issues,” says Ahmed. “What we are trying to support is the agri-farm sector, whatever is coming back positive, we're trying to contain that spread there and then the second strategy or second focus for now is the businesses. As businesses are opening we want to make sure that they are safely opening."

Many Windsor businesses, such as hair salons and outdoor patios, where allowed to reopen on Thursday. Here’s a full list of Stage 2 reopening.

Stage 3 would is expected to include more businesses like gyms and facial esthetic services.