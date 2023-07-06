What’s included in the Stellantis EV battery plant deal?

The finalized deal to keep the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor includes performance incentives of up to $15 billion, according to the province.

A news release from the Ontario government says Canada and Ontario established an “auto pact” to secure the plant.

“Today, our governments are pleased to announce that we have finalized an agreement with Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions (LGES) to create and secure thousands of good-paying auto jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs across Canada. As part of the agreement, Canada and Ontario will provide performance incentives to Stellantis-LGES of up to $15 billion, subject to conditions and benefits to Canada and Ontario,” according to a joint statement from Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, Premier Doug Ford, and Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development.

Negotiations had been stuck since mid-May and a portion of construction was stopped at the site on Banwell Road.

Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.

🚨 Ontario and Canada have established a historic new EV and battery auto pact that will secure the next generation of auto jobs for Canadian workers for today, tomorrow, and the future.



When #TeamCanada works together, there’s nothing we can’t do.https://t.co/0DLOYIDhKD pic.twitter.com/q08SNdm7zM — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 6, 2023

The auto pact also extends to Volkswagen which is developing an overseas electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing plant in St. Thomas, Ont., where the company could receive up to $13 billion in performance incentives.

“As part of the auto pact for those two deals agreed on by both governments, the federal government will provide two-thirds of funding and Ontario will provide one-third of funding, for these two projects, as a direct response to incentives offered by the U.S. government,” the statement said. “These performance incentives are contingent on, and proportionate to, the production and sale of batteries from each project, and should the incentives offered under the U.S. IRA be reduced or cancelled, so would the performance incentives under the agreement.”

The statement says this step will help to drive further growth across Canada and Ontario’s auto manufacturing supply chains and related sectors.

The final agreement with Stellantis includes a number of conditions: