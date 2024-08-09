What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?

Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

Runs from 3 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday in the downtown core of Amherstburg.

Find everything from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods, and more.

Weekend historic guided tours are also available and new this year.

Location: Downtown Amherstburg

Dalhousie Street, Amherstburg, ON.

Open Air Night Markets

Friday, Aug. 9

Local vendors set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets in Amherstburg, offering a range of products from handmade crafts to fresh produce.

Ouellette Car Cruise

Friday, Aug. 9

The Ouellette Car Cruise builds on Windsor’s automotive history and seeks to engage car enthusiasts.

Cruisers gather at the Riverfront Festival Plasa at 1 p.m. in Windsor. The cruise begins at 6 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Festival Plaza

370 Riverside Drive East, Windsor, ON.

Comber Fair

Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11

The Comber Fair brings family entertainment while promoting agriculture through competition and exhibition.

Admission is $10 and children under 12 are free. No dogs are allowed on the fairgrounds.

Fair passes are available for $25, granting you admittance any time during the fair.

Location: Comber Community Centre

6211-6213 McAllaster Street, Comber, ON.

Essex County Steam and Gas Engine Show

Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11

This event features tractors, steam enginges, hit and miss engines, Carl Smith saw mill, stationary steam engines, live entertainment, craft vendors and more.

Location: Essex County Steam and Gas Engine Museum

11071 Concession Road 11, McGregor, ON.

Kingsville Music Festival

Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11

Three days filled with world class music, food, and a fantastic artist experience.

Location: Mettawas Park

103 Park Street, Kingsville, ON.

Windsor-Essex Pride Festival

On until Sunday, Aug 11.

Various events happening within the city, celebrating Windsor’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

A full rundown of events can be found here.