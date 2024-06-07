What’s going on this weekend in Windsor-Essex

Here’s a look at the many events and activities taking place in Windsor-Essex from June 6-8, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Thursday June 6 to Sunday June 9

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival offers a full lineup of entertainment, a carnival, LaSalle’s cherished parade, fireworks, and food, including local strawberries of course!

Windsor Poutine Feast

Thursday June 6 to Sunday June 9

The Poutine Feast is coming back to Windsor

Mill St. Market

Friday June 7

Be a part of the Uptown Leamington Experience through most Friday's during the summer!

NARNIA by Windsor Dance eXperience

Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9

Narnia is a dance theatre performance set to all original music from internationally renowned composer, Ian Smith.

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9

Find everything you need in our Open Air streets from craft beer, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries.

Open Air Night Markets

Friday June 7

Every Friday evening during Amherstburg Open Air Weekends, local vendors will set up along Richmond, Dalhousie and Murray Streets, offering a range of products, from handmade crafts to fresh produce.

WIFF Under the Stars

Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9

To kick off the celebrations, WIFF Under the Stars will be returning to Downtown Windsor for a weekend of free outdoor community screenings.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Meet & Greet

Friday June 7 to Saturday June 8

COWABUNGA! Meet Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in centre court in front of Hudson's Bay

Open Skate with Windsor Roller Derby

Friday June 7

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Join Windsor Roller Derby for an evening of roller skating!

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Olivia Stadler

Friday June 7 8:30 pm

See Olivia Stadler at Windsor Comedy Club!

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 8

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

At the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market you’ll find farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products from the best our area has to offer.

Amherstburg Farmers Market

Saturday June 8

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Amherstburg Farmers Market is a welcoming, outdoor space offering a deliberate and diverse, hand-selected lineup of farmers, makers and creators.

Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society’s 35th Garden Tour

Saturday June 8 to Sunday June 9

The Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society (AFMHS) looks forward to welcoming you into a collection of stunning private gardens located in the beautiful Town of Amherstburg.

Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Celebration!

Saturday June 8

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The City of Windsor marks its 132nd anniversary of incorporation in 2024

Tecumseh F7 Festival

Saturday June 8

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Tecumseh F7 Festival is a family-friendly event that welcomes all ages!

Suzuki Fair

Saturday June 8

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Join us for the Suzuki Fair, a fantastic family-friendly event!

AWE Free Guided Tours

Saturday June 8

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the Public Guided Tours of AWE!

The Pier

Saturday June 8

2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

The Pier is a one day dance music festival on the pier below the Ambassador Bridge featuring local music, food, cocktails and art An open air experience that will combine international and local musicians, world class production, and artisanal and beverage vendors.

80’s Dance Party Cruise

Saturday June 8

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Enjoy a 3 hour Sunset Cruise and Dance to all the great 80's hits with DJ Chino.

Ontario Homecoming: Gospel Concert and Hymn Sing

Saturday June 8 7:00 pm

Join us for an unforgettable night featuring the incredible talents of Kevin Pauls and The Wiebes!

Corvette Club of Windsor Annual Waterfront Show

Sunday June 9

Feel free to come out and browse among the beautiful corvettes, bid on a silent auction item or purchase a 50/50 ticket.

Weekends in the Studio! with Kristina Bradt

Sunday June 9

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

For Sundays throughout the month of June, join artist Kristina Bradt to embark on an exciting journey: The Summer of Printmaking!