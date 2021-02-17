WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent entered the ‘Red-Control’ phase of the province’s reopening plan on Tuesday and the region’s top doctor says it will probably last at least a few weeks.

The medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Dr. Wajid Ahmed says we will likely have to wait until March 1 to find out when we can move into ‘Orange-Restrict’.

Ahmed says “it typically takes two weeks to see any easing of restrictions.”

Under red, indoor gatherings are limited to five people, dining in restaurants is restricted to 10 people and places of worship are limited to just 30 per cent capacity, to name just a few of the restrictions. Here's the full list of what's allowed in red under the provincial framework.

According to the province’s guidelines, they and the WECHU will also be looking at hospitalizations, the positivity rate and track where outbreaks are occurring and if they can be contained.

“Is it leading to stabilization of cases or reduction of cases or increasing in the number of cases?” says Ahmed.

The province announced on Friday Feb. 12, the regions that would go into the red zone five days later.

This is a developing story. More to come.